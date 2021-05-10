Freetown arrested after downtown Columbus chases

Columbus police arrested a wanted Freetown man after chasing him twice over two days last week.

According to police reports, officers tried to stop a vehicle being driven by 24-year-old Donovan A. Martin on Thursday, but he refused to pull over. Instead Martin ignored traffic signs and signals, eventually jumping out of the moving vehicle, near 8th Street and Cottage Avenue. The vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant, and Martin ran from the area.

At about 7:25 p.m. Friday evening, an officer saw Martin near the corner of 7th and Union streets. Martin ran away again into a nearby alley, where police saw him drop a syringe before he was taken into custody.

He is facing charges of Resisting Law Enforcement, Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, Criminal Recklessness, Criminal Mischief,

Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Reckless Driving, possession of a legend drug injection device and narcotics, as well as four outstanding Bartholomew County warrants.