Free milk available Friday at Sandy Hook United Methodist Church

You will be able to get free milk Friday at Sandy Hook United Methodist Church in Columbus. Purdue Extension is partnering with Prairie Farms to distribute 4,000 gallons of free 2 percent milk to those in need

The giveaway will begin at 9 a.m. Friday, at the church, at 1610 Taylor Road. Organizers ask that you enter in the back of Sandy Hook from South Drive or Saddle drive. A refrigerated truck will be in the church parking lot. Anyone may drive in and receive milk while the supply lasts. There is no need to get out of your car.

This is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program. The department is purchasing fresh produce, dairy and meat products from national, regional, and local suppliers affected by the pandemic.