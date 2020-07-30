Legal Aid is holding a Free Legal Aid Phone Clinic for residents of Bartholomew and its surrounding counties on Tuesday, August 4th,. The phone clinic will be conducted from 3 pm 5:30 pm although registration is required between 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

The Legal Aid Clinic and Pro Bono Program utilizes local volunteer attorneys, offering free legal consultations to low-income individuals for the provision of legal advice and assistance in furtherance of equal access to justice within our communities whom might not otherwise be able to afford the counsel of an attorney.

Individuals calling to the Legal Aid Phone Clinic can expect to receive a brief consultation to answer general questions, offer legal information, or to receive other limited pro se assistance or advice, over the phone. Individuals seeking legal consultation must register by calling Legal Aid at 812-378-0358 on Tuesday, August 4th, between 12 pm and 1:30 pm. A volunteer attorney will return calls to registered individuals between 3 pm and 5:30 pm. Individuals must be available between 3 pm and 5:30 pm to answer a call from an attorney.

Legal Aid will be offering additional Phone clinics throughout the service region. The next Legal Aid Phone Clinic is on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 with the same registration requirements and time frame.