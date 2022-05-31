Free Legal Aid Phone Clinic Coming Up

Legal Aid will have a free Legal Aid Phone Clinic for residents of its eight county district on June 7th.

The district includes Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Rush, and Shelby counties.

The phone clinic will be from 3:00 – 5:30 p.m. though registration is required between Noon – 2:00 p.m.

The clinic utilizes local volunteer attorneys, offering free legal consultations to low-income individuals who might not otherwise be able to afford an attorney.

Individuals can expect to receive a brief consultation to answer general questions, offer legal information, or to receive other limited advice, over the phone. Individuals seeking legal consultation must register by calling 812-378-0358 on June 7th, between Noon – 2:00 p.m. A volunteer attorney will return calls to registered individuals between 3:00 – 5:30 p.m. Individuals must be available to answer a call from an attorney.