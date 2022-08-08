Legal Aid is holding a Free Legal Aid Phone Clinic for residents of their eight county district on Tuesday.

The district includes Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Rush, and Shelby Counties.

The phone clinic will be conducted from 3 pm – 5:30 pm.

Individuals seeking legal consultation must register by calling Legal Aid at 812-378-0358 on Tuesday, between 12 pm and 2 pm.

Individuals must be available between 3 pm and 5:30 pm to answer a call from an attorney.

Legal Aid will be offering an additional Phone clinic On September 13th with the same registration requirements and time frame.