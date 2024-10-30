Free First Time Homebuyer Workshop to be held on November 7th

Apprisen, in partnership with Fifth Third Bank, Southern Indiana Housing and Community Development Corporation, and the Lincoln- Central Neighborhood Homebuyer Program, is sponsoring a Free first time homebuyer workshop on Saturday November 9th, From 9Am to 3:30pm at Yes Cinema’s Kalsi Conference Center.

Some of the topics will cover preparing for homeownership, working with a real estate agent, understanding budgets and credit history and more. Each attendee will receive a HUD homebuyer certificate of completion at the end of the workshop. Registration is required and space is limited. To register or for more information call the Lincoln-Central Neighborhood Family Center at 812-379-1630 or email [email protected].