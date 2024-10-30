Local News Top Story 

Free First Time Homebuyer Workshop to be held on November 7th

Apprisen, in partnership with Fifth Third Bank, Southern Indiana Housing and Community Development Corporation, and the Lincoln- Central Neighborhood Homebuyer Program, is sponsoring a Free first time homebuyer workshop on Saturday November 9th, From 9Am to 3:30pm at Yes Cinema’s Kalsi Conference Center.
Some of the topics will cover preparing for homeownership, working with a real estate agent, understanding budgets and credit history and more. Each attendee will receive a HUD homebuyer certificate of completion at the end of the workshop. Registration is required and space is limited. To register or for more information call the Lincoln-Central Neighborhood Family Center at 812-379-1630 or email [email protected].