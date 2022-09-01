Free concert raises most funds for Our Hospice efforts

This weekend’s free concert at Mill Race Park is the largest annual fundraiser for Our Hospice of South Central Indiana.

But how does a free concert raise money? According to organizers there are several revenue streams tied to the event, including generous sponsors and donors. Julie Davis, events and volunteer services manager for the hospice explains.

Title sponsors for the event are FORVIA Faurecia and Columbus Regional Health, Davis said.

Money raised from the concert will go to support hospice programs including regular hospice care, as well as bereavement programs for adults and children, and palliative care programs.

Our Hospice of South Central Indiana is a not-for-profit hospice providing care to patients and families in 16 counties, with offices in Columbus, North Vernon and Greensburg.

The free concert will be held in Mill Race Park starting at 6:30 on Saturday with opening act 40 Years of College and headliners Yacht Rock Review. This will be the 36th year for the hospice fundraiser.