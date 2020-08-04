Franklin Man Arrested for Driving the Wrong Way

A Franklin man was arrested Sunday morning by Columbus police officers after he was accused of crashing into another vehicle and was seen driving the wrong way on U.S. 31. CPD officers were dispatched around 3:30 AM morning responding to the crash report in the 3100 block of US 31. Witnesses to the incident reported that a 2011 Chevy Passenger van driven by Levi Griffith of Franklin was seen driving southbound in the northbound lanes of US 31 before the crash occurred. Two occupants in the other vehicle were transported to Columbus Regional Hospital with minor injuries. Responding officers conducted field sobriety tests to Griffith who blew a breath sample nearly three times the legal limit. Griffith was transported to Columbus regional for medical clearance and a blood draw as part of the investigation. After the blood draw was complete Griffith was placed under arrest and transported to the Bartholomew County Jail where he was held on preliminary charges of two counts of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.