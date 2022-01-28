Fox News: Pence lays inflation blame on Biden administration

Former Vice President Mike Pence is blaming the Biden administration for the rising inflation across the country.

On Fox News, the Columbus native and former Indiana governor says Americans everywhere are feeling the sticker shock of Biden policies.

He criticized Biden’s order to shut down the Keystone Pipeline in the U.S. while allowing an oil pipeline to proceed between Russia and Germany.

He added that while Biden may have won the Democratic presidential nomination, Vermont senator Bernie Sanders “won the party” when it comes to Democrats’ priorities.