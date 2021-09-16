Fourth Street to light up for bicentennial experience next week

Cutting edge technology will be bringing the past to life next week on Fourth Street in Columbus. In celebration of the Columbus and Bartholomew County bicentennial, the “200 Years Together” audio-visual experience will be showing on the Ulrich Building from 8 to 10 at night on Sept. 23rd and 24th.

Organizers say there will be historical photos, videos and scenes shown on the building, set to choreographed to music. The goal is to remind us of things forgotten, to revisit important shared experiences and to leave us thinking about a bright future.

The show is 10 minutes long and will be shown on a loop each night. You can bring a chair. Food and drink will be available to purchase at the Fourth Street Bar and Grill.

There will also be a scavenger hunt, bicentennial-related booths and a family game area.

Organizers caution that the show does include flashing lights and strobe effects.

You can get more details here.