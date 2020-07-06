Four teens injured after drag-racing crash in Jackson County

Four teens were hospitalized after a crash that stemmed from drag racing in Jackson County last week involving a Columbus driver.

According to Jackson County Sheriffs Department, officers were called to the area of County Road 550 North in the 4000 block East Thursday around 10 p.m. on reports of a rollover crash. Thats about 4.5 miles west of downtown Seymour. When officers arrived they found a red 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck on its top in a field nearly 50 yards away from the road, according to our news-gathering partners at Network Indiana.

The driver of the truck, Brandon Stuckwisch, 17, of Vallonia, and a 15-year-old front seat passenger from Seymour were both ejected from the vehicle. A 15-year-old girl from Seymour and a 16-year-old girl from Freetown were also passengers in the truck.

Both Stuckwisch, who was listed in critical condition, and his front seat passenger were airlifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. The other passengers were also hospitalized for their injuries.

Investigators at the scene learned the crash happened after Stuckwisch and another driver, Sidney Williams, 23, of Columbus, were drag racing in the area. According to authorities, Williams white 2004 Dodge Ram and Stuckwischs truck made contact before Stuckwischs truck spun out of control and rolled over several times.

Neither Williams nor his two passengers were injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.