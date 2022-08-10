Four new Columbus police officers sworn in

Columbus police are welcoming four new officers, sworn in yesterday by Mayor Jim Lienhoop.

Officer Kareem Ash was born in Trinidad and is a graduate of Columbus East High School and Ivy Tech. Ash has already graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy and was a patrol officer with the Bloomington Police Department.

Officer Daniel Craig is from Batesville and served as a reserve officer for the Lawrenceburg Police Department.

Officer Chelcie Ragsdale is a Marines Corp veteran and attended Ivy Tech Community College.

Officer Drew Yeley is the son of retired Columbus Police Officer Craig Yeley and the grandson of retired CPD officer Ed Yeley. He is a graduate of Columbus East High School and served as a military police officer with the Indiana National Guard. He has worked as a corrections officer with the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.

Ash will be starting the department’s field training program, while Craig, Ragsdale and Yeley begin their training this month at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.

Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department. From left, New officers, Chelcie Ragsdale, Drew Yeley, Kareem Ash and Daniel Craig were sworn in Tuesday.