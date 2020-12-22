Four injured in Saturday morning crash at U.S. 31/State Road 7

Four people were injured in a Saturday morning crash at the intersection of State Road 7 and U.S. 31.

Bartholomew County deputies report that they were called to the scene of the crash at about 11:34 Saturday morning where they found two vehicles had collided. 40-year-old Matthew Ditsworth of Indianapolis, 51-year-old Earl Caudill and 45-year-old Sherry Caudill, both of Dupont, and a male juvenile were all taken to Columbus Regional Hospital with injuries.

Columbus Township Fire and Rescue, Columbus Regional Hospital paramedics and the Indiana State Police assisted at the scene.