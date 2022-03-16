Four injured in rollover accident north of Seymour Tuesday

Four people were injured, including three teens, in a rollover accident yesterday afternoon in Jackson County.

According to Indiana State Police reports, deputies and troopers were called to a single-vehicle accident with life-threatening injuries on North County Road 760E, just north of Seymour, at about 4:30 p.m. yesterday afternoon.

A car being driven by 20-year-old Dakota S. Mott of Seymour was headed southbound on the road when Mott lost control of the vehicle and it left the west side of the road, rolling several times and ejecting the three passengers. Those were 15-year-old Isaiah Bogard, 17-year-old Kathryn Roy, and 18-year-old Zackery Stout, all of Seymour.

Bogard suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to an Indianapolis area hospital for treatment. Roy was also flown to an Indianapolis hospital with serious injuries.

Stout was taken by ambulance to an Indianapolis hospital, also with serious injuries.

Mott was taken to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour for treatment.

Investigators believe that speed was a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.