Four Greenwood men accused of murder in New Jersey

Four men from Greenwood are being accused of a murder in New Jersey.

The four suspects 23-year-old Sourav Kumar, 30-year-old Normal Singh, 27-year-old Gaurav Singh and 22-year-old Gurdeep Singh are being held in Indiana, pending extradition back to New Jersey.

Ocean County authorities say the four have been charged in the death of a man from India whose body was found in the woods in Manchester, N.J. more than a week ago. The dead man is identified as 35-year-old Kuldeep Kumar from India. State Police found his body in a wildlife management area on December 14th.

He had been shot to death.

Court documents say all five of the men are family although authorities don’t say how those four men are related.

Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police, Col. Patrick J. Callahan, says.

“The charges brought against the individuals in connection with this tragic murder in Manchester Township reflect the tireless commitment of our detectives and the outstanding collaborative efforts of law enforcement at every level. Justice for victims and their families is always our highest priority, and this case is a testament to the dedication, expertise, and determination of those who worked relentlessly to bring those responsible to justice. Together, we remain steadfast in our mission to ensure that those who commit such heinous acts are held accountable,”

The hearing for all four men will happen Friday.

