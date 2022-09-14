Four Bartholomew locations available for new COVID booster

The Indiana Department of Health is adding locations to its online map that are offering the new bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccines. The vaccines protect against the two most common strains of the virus,

In Bartholomew County, bivalent vaccines are available at the county health department, at the CVS Pharmacy on Jonathan Moore Pike and at the Walgreens pharmacies on Beam Road and Jonathan Moore Pike.

Additional locations will be added to the site as vaccine shipments continue to arrive in the state.

The FDA authorized the bivalent boosters on Aug. 31, and the CDC endorsed their use Sept. 1.

Appointments are not yet available online but can be made by contacting a pharmacy or healthcare provider, or by calling 211 (866-211-9966) for assistance.

You can get more information at www.ourshot.in.gov.