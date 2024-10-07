Four Bartholomew educators chosen for arts fellowship
Four Bartholomew Consolidated School teachers have been chosen to take part in an Indiana Educator Fellowship for Creative Teaching.
According to the school district, the fellowship is a partnership between the Indiana Arts Commission and the Indiana Department of Education to celebrate and support educators teaching through creativity-centered innovation. The district says that the fellows will receive immersive training, funding, and access to a community of experts to help integrate arts and creativity into their teaching.
The four selected are:
- Amber Sims, a 7th Grade Mathematics and Pre-Algebra Teacher at Central Middle School
- Amelia Shaw, a 9th-12th Grade German Teacher at Columbus North High School
- Denise Wampler, a 1st Grade General Education Teacher at Southside Elementary School
- and Shawn Charlton, a 4th through 12th Grade General Education and Remediation Teacher, at the Bartholomew County Youth Services Center