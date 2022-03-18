Four arrested in Jennings County after theft report

A theft investigation in Country Squire Lakes led to the arrest of four people.

According to Jennings County Sheriff’s Department reports, the investigation started on Friday with a victim saying that a man the victim knew had stolen a video game console, cell phone, Apple watch and keys to the victim’s car.

On Saturday, deputies talked to the suspect, 20-year-old Nicholas Payne and discovered that he had an outstanding Jennings County warrant for failing to appear in court for a sentencing on a charge of armed robbery. He was taken into custody. Payne is facing charges of theft as well as the outstanding warrant.

On Monday, deputies served a search warrant at a home in Country Squire Lakes and found the stolen X-box, but they also discovered three quarters of a pound of methamphetamine, oxycodone tablets, drug paraphernalia and about $6,000 in cash.

29-year-old Brian Loos was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of a narcotic drug, maintaining a common nuisance and receiving stolen property.

Also arrested were 31-year-old John Blount, accused of possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, as well as visiting a common nuisance. 21-year-old Ezra Engle is being charged with maintaining a common nuisance and also had an outstanding Indiana parole warrant.