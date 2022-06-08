Four arrested in child neglect investigation in North Vernon

Four people have been arrested after an investigation into the neglect of a 2-year-old in Jennings County.

According to reports from the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called into check on the welfare of a child in Country Squire Lakes Monday evening. Deputies saw illegal drugs in plain sight at the home and a search warrant was issued.

A search revealed methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, marijuana and other drugs that were accessible to the child. The Indiana Department of Child Services removed the child from the home and placed the toddler with a family member.

30-year-old Donovan Creech and 52-year-old Lisa Creech, both of North Vernon, are both facing felony charges of neglect of a dependent child along with drug possession and paraphernalia charges. 34-year-old Jonathon Moore and 21-year-old Thomas Smallwood, both of North Vernon, were also arrested on drug possession and paraphernalia charges.