Local News Top Story 

Four arrested after search warrant served at Maple Street home

admin

The Bartholomew County and Columbus Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team arrested three people after a search of a Columbus home uncovered more than 35 marijuana plants and other drugs.

According to police reports, officers served a search warrant at a home in the 700 block of Maple Street on Tuesday, discovering narcotics and the marijuana growing operation.

Police arrested 39-year-old Ian Nunez, 23-year-old Sarah Ball and 22 year old Sierra Hollenbeck, all of Columbus; and 31-year-old Derrick Burge of Greenwood.

Preliminary charges include:

Nunez:
  • Dealing marijuana
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Visiting a common nuisance
  • Possession of a syringe
  • Possession of paraphernalia
Burge:
  • Possession of cocaine
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Visiting common nuisance
  • Possession of syringe
Ball:
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Visiting a common nuisance
  • Possession of syringe
Hollenbeck:
  • Dealing marijuana
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Maintaining a common nuisance
  • Possession of syringe

The Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team is a combined unit of the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, the Columbus Police Department and the Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s Office.