Four arrested after search warrant served at Maple Street home

The Bartholomew County and Columbus Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team arrested three people after a search of a Columbus home uncovered more than 35 marijuana plants and other drugs.

According to police reports, officers served a search warrant at a home in the 700 block of Maple Street on Tuesday, discovering narcotics and the marijuana growing operation.

Police arrested 39-year-old Ian Nunez, 23-year-old Sarah Ball and 22 year old Sierra Hollenbeck, all of Columbus; and 31-year-old Derrick Burge of Greenwood.

Preliminary charges include:

Nunez:

Dealing marijuana

Possession of marijuana

Possession of methamphetamine

Visiting a common nuisance

Possession of a syringe

Possession of paraphernalia Burge:

Possession of cocaine

Possession of marijuana

Visiting common nuisance

Possession of syringe Ball: Possession of marijuana

Visiting a common nuisance

Possession of syringe

Hollenbeck: Dealing marijuana

Possession of marijuana

Maintaining a common nuisance

Possession of syringe

The Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team is a combined unit of the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, the Columbus Police Department and the Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s Office.