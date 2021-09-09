Four arrested after search warrant served at Maple Street home
The Bartholomew County and Columbus Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team arrested three people after a search of a Columbus home uncovered more than 35 marijuana plants and other drugs.
According to police reports, officers served a search warrant at a home in the 700 block of Maple Street on Tuesday, discovering narcotics and the marijuana growing operation.
Police arrested 39-year-old Ian Nunez, 23-year-old Sarah Ball and 22 year old Sierra Hollenbeck, all of Columbus; and 31-year-old Derrick Burge of Greenwood.
Preliminary charges include:
Nunez:
- Dealing marijuana
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Visiting a common nuisance
- Possession of a syringe
- Possession of paraphernalia
Burge:
- Possession of cocaine
- Possession of marijuana
- Visiting common nuisance
- Possession of syringe
Ball:
- Possession of marijuana
- Visiting a common nuisance
- Possession of syringe
Hollenbeck:
- Dealing marijuana
- Possession of marijuana
- Maintaining a common nuisance
- Possession of syringe
The Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team is a combined unit of the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, the Columbus Police Department and the Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s Office.