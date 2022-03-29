Four arrested after investigation into sheltering of Jennings fugitive

Four people were arrested last week in an investigation into the sheltering of fugitives in Jennings County.

According to Jennings County Sheriff’s Department reports, deputies discovered that two people wanted in an ongoing investigation had left a Country Squire Lakes home in a vehicle on Thursday. With the assistance of undercover surveillance units, detectives from the Scott County Sheriff’s Department stopped the vehicle in the 2500 block of Jennings County Road 300N.

The wanted suspects, 48-year-old Larry M. Nantz and 47-year-old Tamara L. Watkins were taken into custody, along with the driver of the vehicle 51-year-old Melissa M. Needler, who is accused of driving a vehicle while suspended with a prior conviction.

A search of the vehicle also discovered drugs and paraphernalia.

Nantz was already wanted on two outstanding Jennings County warrants for absconding from a treatment facility and escape. He and Watkins are facing new charges for possessing marijuana, a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Watkins is also being accused of possession of methamphetamine while Nantz is being accused of possessing a syringe.

Deputies also arrested 53-year-old Farmer J. Mullins who is being accused of a felony charge of assisting a criminal for allegedly sheltering Nantz.

The Hanover Police Department, Indiana State Police, Columbus Police Department and Jennings County Prosecutors Office also assisted in the investigation.

Sheriff Kenny Freeman said that assisting or concealing a wanted person is a felony.

Photo of Nantz arrest courtesy of Jennings County Sheriff’s Department.