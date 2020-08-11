Four arrested after attempted robbery at cell phone store

Two adults and two juveniles are under arrest after allegedly trying to rob a Seymour AT&T store last night.

Seymour Police say that three men entered the store on East Tipton Street and one displayed a handgun, ordering a store employee and customer to the back of the store. But the customer did not cooperate, and the three ran from the store and jumped into a silver passenger car.

Bartholomew County Sheriff’s deputy Sgt. Andrew Whipker noticed a vehicle matching that description heading northbound on U.S. 31 at about 7:52 last night. He followed the vehicle to a gas station and the people inside matched the descriptions of the Seymour robbery suspects. The driver and three passengers were detained and a search revealed evidence tied to the Seymour incident. All four were taken into custody.

19-year-old Steven Reed and 19-year-old Jamaryvan Brewer, both of Indianapolis, are facing a preliminary charge of attempted robbery. The two others in the vehicle are both 16-year-olds from Indianapolis and are also being held on attempted robbery charges.