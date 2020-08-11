Local News Top Story 

Four arrested after attempted robbery at cell phone store

admin
Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.
Jamaryvan Booker Photo courtesy of Jackson County Jail.

Two adults and two juveniles are under arrest after allegedly trying to rob a Seymour AT&T store last night.

Seymour Police say that three men entered the store on East Tipton Street and one displayed a handgun, ordering a store employee and customer to the back of the store. But the customer did not cooperate, and the three ran from the store and jumped into a silver passenger car.

Bartholomew County Sheriff’s deputy Sgt. Andrew Whipker noticed a vehicle matching that description heading northbound on U.S. 31 at about 7:52 last night. He followed the vehicle to a gas station and the people inside matched the descriptions of the Seymour robbery suspects. The driver and three passengers were detained and a search revealed evidence tied to the Seymour incident. All four were taken into custody.

Steven Reed. Photo courtesy of Jackson County Jail.

19-year-old Steven Reed and 19-year-old Jamaryvan Brewer, both of Indianapolis, are facing a preliminary charge of attempted robbery. The two others in the vehicle are both 16-year-olds from Indianapolis and are also being held on attempted robbery charges.