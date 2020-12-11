Four arrested after armed robbery, pistol whipping

Four people are under arrest after a victim was pistol whipped during an armed robbery Thursday afternoon on the north side of Columbus.

Columbus police say that they were called to 3100 block of North National Road at about 1:30 Thursday afternoon and found the victim who was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment.

Police put out an alert to area law enforcement with a description of the suspects and their vehicle.

A short time later, an Indiana State Police trooper and Bartholomew County sheriff’s deputy stopped the suspects. One of them was armed with the handgun.

Three of the suspects are facing charges of armed robbery and battery with a deadly weapon: 37-year-old Luis J. Rivera Salaman, 25-year-old Jorge N. Ramos Barbosa and 21-year-old Giovanny A. Hernandez Acevedo, all of Seymour. 19-year-old Emmanuel G. Peralta of Seymour is facing a charge of armed robbery.

Photos courtesy of Columbus Police Department.