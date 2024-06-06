Forum on homelessness set for Wednesday

The city of Columbus and the United Way of Bartholomew County want to hear your thoughts on how to address homelessness in the community.

A public forum will be held the evening of Wednesday, June 12th.

The United Way recently received support through the Columbus City Council to fight homelessness in the community. Organizers will introduce key partners in the initiative and a group discussion will be held on the topic. The purpose of the public forum is to engage the community in the United Way’s initiative to make homelessness in Bartholomew County “rare, brief, and non-recurring.”

The forum will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday June 12th at Donner Center, on 22nd St. It is a public forum and you are invited to attend. A dinner will be provided.