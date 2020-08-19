Fort Wayne murder suspect arrested near Edinburgh mall

A Fort Wayne murder suspect was arrested near the Indiana Premium Outlet Mall in Edinburgh Friday night.

Fort Wayne police say that their homicide detectives worked with Indiana State Police and the Columbus Police Department’s Intelligence Led Policing unit to locate and arrest 27-year-old Markquiel Derrick after stopping his vehicle in Bartholomew County at about 7 Friday evening.

Derrick is accused of a shooting death of Antonyo Stephens just after midnight early Friday morning. Fort Wayne news reports that the 42-year-old Stephens was shot multiple times at a home. After his arrest, Derrick was transported back to Fort Wayne and booked into the Allen County Jail.