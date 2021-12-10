Former VP Pence could be asked for Jan. 6th testimony

The House committee looking into the January 6th Capitol Riot could ask former Vice President and Columbus native Mike Pence to cooperate.

Pence did not commit to cooperating with the committee.

“We’ll evaluate any of those requests as they come,” said Pence on Wednesday in an interview with Fox News during a stop at a bakery in Bedford, New Hampshire.

The select committee was created by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democratic majority in the chamber, is investigating the attack. Pence, in his constitutional role, oversaw the congressional certification of the 2020 Electoral College results from the presidential election.

“The American people are going to get the answers they need. They’re going to understand what took place that day. I hope they see more and more that the work we did that day was consistent with the Constitution and our laws,” said Pence.

Pence also noted that some states had some voting issues.

“I believe there were irregularities in states. But I’m pleased to see states around the country beginning to reform their election laws,” said Pence.

Pence also reiterated that the Vice President has no constitutional power to throw out a presidential result submitted to the US Congress by the states, or send the votes back to the states in rejection. At the time, President Donald Trump said Pence had the authority to do that and criticized Pence for not overturning the election results.

“From the founding of this nation, our founders believed that elections should be governed at the state level and that the only role the Congress would have would be to open and count the electoral votes,” said Pence.

Story courtesy of Network Indiana