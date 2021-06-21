Former vice president heckled at Faith and Freedom Coalition event

Former Vice President and Columbus native Mike Pence was heckled by some Trump supporters.

Pence spoke at a Faith and Freedom Coalition summit in Orlando Friday, and was called a “traitor” by hecklers in the audience. He was speaking as part of an effort by Republicans to take back Congress in the midterms. Some Republicans have been upset with Pence for presiding over the certification of the election that Trump lost to Biden.

The former Vice President is scheduled to appear this week at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley. Pence will be the second speaker in the “Time for Choosing” series — which is a new forum for leading voices in the conservative movement to address critical questions facing the future of the Republican Party. The sold out event will be held Thursday.

Report courtesy of our news-gathering partners at TTWN Media Networks Inc.