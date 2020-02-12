Former Seymour police chief, captain arrested by troopers

Indiana State Police arrested two Seymour police officers today, including the former chief and a captain.

Former Chief William Bill Abbott and Capt. Carl Lamb are being accused of official misconduct, ghost employment, and theft.

The charges stem from hours they spent while on the clock for Seymour police, actually working for outside agencies to schedule off-duty jobs for officers.

The investigation began in October, after accusations against the two were made to the Indiana State Police Versailles post.

According to State Police, detectives discovered Abbott was working for Schneck Medical Center to schedule off duty officers to provide security at the hospital. Lamb worked for K4 Security out of Jeffersonville to provide off duty police officers for work in the construction zone on Interstate 65.

In both cases, the officers are accused of being paid for the duties to the outside agencies, while also being paid for their time by Seymour.

The investigation also revealed that Lamb was a part-owner and employee of BSafe Tactical in Seymour, which provided training to area schools, churches, and businesses. He allegedly took payments for BSafe Tactical while on duty for Seymour police.

Both were taken into custody without incident and booked into the Jackson County Jail.

Both Abbott and Lamb have remained on administrative leave from the Seymour Police Department during the investigation. Abbott went through a retirement ceremony in September, but was to stay on the payroll due to accrued leave for several months.