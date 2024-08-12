Former North Christian Church cross moving to Bedford

The cross at the top of the former North Christian Church will be removed this week and donated to a camp near Bedford.

According to the Bartholomew County Public Library which now owns the former church building, the change is being done according to the wishes of the former church congregation and was outlined in the donation agreement for the building. The library says that it and the former Disciples of Christ congregation have prioritized the preservation of the church’s artifacts so “that they can continue to inspire communities for generations to come.”

The library says that changes to the former church property are outlined and will be reviewed in accordance with its strategic plan and the library has agreed to honor the legacy of the former congregation. You can find a link with more information on the plan here: mybcpl.org/library-expansion

The church cross will be going to Camp Bedford, operated by First Christian Church in Bedford. According to organizers from the camp, the cross will be installed on a bluff overlooking the river along a trail.

You can get more information about the camp at campbedford.com

Photo courtesy of Hadley Fruits for Landmark Columbus Foundation.