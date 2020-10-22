Former Marine, Pence, honors those killed in Beirut attack

Former Marine and Columbus congressman Greg Pence has introduced a resolution to remember the attack on the Marine Corps Barracks in Beirut, Lebanon.

The anniversary of the 1983 attack, where an Iranian drove a truck bomb into the barracks, is Friday.

Pence served in the Marines from 1979 to 1984 and was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marines that was ordered to Beirut in 1983. But he shipped out only days before the attack, which killed 241 members of the military, including 220 Marines.

Pence says he was able to come home to his wife, who was expecting their first child. He said he promised he would never forget his fellow Marines who could never come home and the resolution is part of that promise.