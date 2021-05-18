Former Jennings County resident accused of child molesting

Authorities have arrested a former North Vernon resident on child-molesting charges after an investigation by the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the department, deputies from the Jennings and Jefferson county sheriff’s departments and Indiana State Police troopers served an arrest warrant at a home in Jefferson County early yesterday morning.

36-year-old Michael Waskom was taken into custody at his home on a charge of child molestation. He was also found to be carrying methamphetamine when he was arrested.

Waskom, formerly of North Vernon, was the subject of a lengthy investigation by Jennings County detectives.

41-year-old Amy Trowbridge of Scipio was also at the home and police say she was carrying methamphetamine. She is facing a drug possession charge.