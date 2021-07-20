Forecasters: Wettest summer start in recorded Indiana history

The National Weather Service says this has been the wettest first half of the summer in parts of central Indiana, since records started being kept. And our area has been especially damp this year.

According to the Indianapolis office, central Indiana normally gets just over 7 inches of rain between June 1st and July 16th. This year however, there has been between 10 and 18 inches of rain across the area. The wettest part has been Owen and Monroe counties which have had between 20 and 22 inches of rain. The site at Indiana University in Bloomington has recorded 16.91″ inches during this period, making it the rainiest first-half of summer in the site’s 126-yr record. That breaks the old record of 14.64″ set in 2008.

That soggy path continues along State Road 46, including Brown, Bartholomew and Decatur counties which have had 15 to 19″ of rain in the past six weeks.