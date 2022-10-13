Forecasters warn of wildfire dangers today, Friday

Our area is under a red flag fire warning today with a critical danger of wildfires heading into the weekend.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis says a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures are causing the danger of extreme fire behavior. Any outdoor fires that start will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

The red flag warning is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. today. Tomorrow a fire weather watch is in effect from the morning to the evening.