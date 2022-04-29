Forecasters warn of severe weather threat Saturday
The National Weather Service says there is a chance for severe thunderstorms near our area on Saturday.
Western Indiana is under a slight chance of severe weather Saturday, in a line roughly from Indianapolis to Bloomington to Jasper. The rest of our area is under a marginal risk for severe weather. The danger is highest Saturday evening and over night.
The weather service says damaging winds, large hail, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes are all possible.