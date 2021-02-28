Forecasters warn of flooding in low-lying areas, streams and rivers

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis is warning about the danger of areal flooding due to this morning’s heavy rain.

You can expect to see flooding in low-lying area, streams and rivers. An areal flooding advisory is in effect until 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon. As of 9:15 a.m., between half an inch and two inches of rain had fallen in our area.

The weather service says you should be aware of your surroundings and do not drive into high water. Turn around and don’t drown.

Affected area counties include: Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson and Shelby counties.