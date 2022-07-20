Forecasters warn of dangerous heat today

Forecasters say it will be another extremely hot day today. The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a heat advisory for our area, with heat index values of up to 109 nearby.

The weather service predicts heat index values today of 103 in Greensburg, 105 in Seymour, 106 in Columbus, 107 in Shelbyville and 109 in Bedford. Even higher index values are possible further south, pushing 113 in some places.

The weather service warns that hot temperatures and high humidity can quickly cause heat illnesses to happen. If you have to work or spend time outside today you should take extra precautions. OSHA recommends taking frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned places if you are working outside in this heat.

The heat advisory is in effect from 1 to 8 p.m. today.

The weather service also says there is a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, with a few strong to severe storms possible.