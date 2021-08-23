Forecasters warn of dangerous heat today, Tuesday
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis is warning of hot and humid conditions in our area today and tomorrow.
The agency says the heat index for Columbus could reach 102 today and Columbus and Seymour will seem like 103 by tomorrow afternoon.
The agency warns that you should take extra precautions if you are going to be working outside or spending an extended time outdoors. Heat related illnesses may happen quickly for people and pets with prolonged outdoor exposure.