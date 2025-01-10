Forecasters say next winter storm on its way today

Forecasters say that we can expect another three to four inches of snow in our area as the next winter storm blows through.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a winter storm advisory that is in effect from this morning through 1 on Saturday morning.

They say that we can expect southeastern Indiana will be the hardest hit by this storm with up to six inches possible in some spots.

If you have to be out on the roads, you can expect conditions to turn slippery especially on bridges and overpasses. And watch out for ice on your steps and sidewalks.

Travel restrictions are still in place for our area from Sunday and Monday’s snowfall. Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Jackson, Johnson and Shelby counties are under a yellow travel advisory, the lowest level of restriction. You could find travel hazardous and restricted in some areas and you should avoid those areas if you can.

Jennings County is under an orange travel watch. Only essential travel is recommended and conditions are considered threatening to the public.