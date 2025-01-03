Forecasters increase expected area snowfall from Sunday-Monday storm

There is still uncertainty about the exact details of this weekend’s predicted winter storm. But all forecasts say roads are expected to be a mess.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for our area, with bitter cold, gusty winds and heavy snow expected. The winter storm watch is in effect from 7 Sunday morning to 7 Monday evening.

Although the exact track and timing of the storm is still unknown, forecasters are expecting the bad weather to kick off with a wintry mix of rain and snow by Sunday morning. With conditions deteriorating rapidly, you can expect up to a 10th of an inch of ice on roadways. Up to 12 inches of snow is expected across central Indiana with more southern parts of the state to up to 8 inches of snow, along with sleet and freezing rain mixing with snow. The current estimates puts Columbus and Bartholomew County right on the dividing line between the heavier snow and icy/snow mix.

Real temperatures in the 20s and winds of nearly 30 mph or more by Monday are going to make it feel like it is in the single digits and that cold weather is expected to last through the middle of the month.

According to the Bartholomew County Emergency Management department, the city is opening a warming station at Donner Center off of 22nd Street from 8 to 5 Sunday through Saturday, Jan. 11th. .

You will be able to stop by the shelter to get warm. Pets are welcome at Donner Center, but they must be kept in crates and will be kept in a designated part of the facility. Columbus Animal Care Services will provide crates and service animals do not need crates.

After 5 in the afternoon, the Brighter Days shelter will continue to offer shelter services to those in need.

The Bartholomew County Public Library branches are also open as warming centers.