Forecasters: Hot weather coming later this week

The National Weather Service says we are in for some unseasonably and possibly record-setting heat later this week.

Forecasters are expecting a warming trend this week with highs of 89 on Wednesday and 88 on Thursday. Those numbers would match previous record highs in the Indianapolis area set in 1896 and 1881.

The highest temperature ever in the first few weeks of May, was set today in 1895 with 93 degrees. On average, the first 90 degree day of the year comes on June 14th.