Folger teaching award nominations end Friday

The deadline is coming up tomorrow if you would like to nominate a local educator for the 2025 Edna V. Folger Outstanding Teacher Award.

Any full-time elementary or secondary school teacher or educator working in a public, private, or parochial school in Bartholomew County is eligible to receive the award. SIHO Insurance Services, the Community Education Coalition, and the IU Columbus Center for Teaching and Learning sponsor the award.

The deadline to make a nomination is 4 p.m. in the afternoon on Friday.

You can find nomination forms at the IU Columbus Center for Teaching and Learning, the Bartholomew Consolidated Schools administrative offices and in the main offices of schools in the county. You can also find the nomination form here: go.iu.edu/columbus-folger-award