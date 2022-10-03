Flu shots available Tuesday at Bartholomew fairgrounds
The Bartholomew County Health Department is offering a drive-thru flu clinic tomorrow at the Bartholomew County 4-H Fairgrounds.
Most insurances can be billed for flu vaccines. If you are uninsured or your insurance does not pay for flu vaccines, you are eligible to receive a free vaccine.
Children under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present.
The flu clinic will be from 10 to 4 on Tuesday.
You can get more information at 812-379-1555, option 1.