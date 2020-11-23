Flu clinic set for Bartholomew County fairgrounds Dec. 5th

The Bartholomew County Health Department and the Indiana Immunization Coalition will be holding a walk-in flu vaccination clinic on Dec. 5th at the Bartholomew County 4-H Fairgrounds Community Building.

The clinic will be for those older than six months. Private insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare will be accepted as well as those with no insurance. Masks are required.

The clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the fairgrounds on Bartholomew County Road 200S. You can get more information at 317-628-7116.