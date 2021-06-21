Flooding continues on local rivers and streams

Several local rivers and streams remain under flood warnings after this weekend’s torrential rains. Those include the Driftwood River, East Fork White River at Seymour and Sugar Creek.

East Fork White River at Seymour crested at 18.98 feet late yesterday afternoon, just two hundredths of an inch below the major flood stage. As of this morning it was still in the moderate flood stage at 17.4 feet. River forecasts estimate it should drop back into minor flooding this afternoon and be out of the flood levels altogether by Wednesday.

In Columbus, East Fork White River crested at 10.75 feet at about 5 p.m. yesterday afternoon. As of this morning it was at 9.1 feet, just above the 9 foot minor flood stage.

Driftwood River at the Hendricks Ford Bridge crested last night at 12.79 feet, in the minor flood stage and was at 12.7 feet this morning. It should drop back below the flood stage this afternoon.

Sugar Creek at Edinburgh crested at 11.17 feet overnight in the minor flood stage. It was at 10.71 this morning and is forecast to drop below flood level by this afternoon.

The rains dropped more than three inches across southern Indiana, with highs of 7.41 inches in Spencer in Owen County and 7.42 inches in Elletsville in Monroe County.

You can check the most recent river updates on our website here.