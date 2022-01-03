Flooding continues on East Fork White River near Seymour

East Fork White River at Seymour is flooding again, although it should be cresting this morning.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a flood warning for the river that is in effect until Wednesday evening. Minor flooding is happening and minor flooding is forecast.

The river was at 15.58 feet this morning, a few hundredths of an inch below the expected crest of 15.6 feet. That is about a foot and a half below the moderate flood stage of 17 feet and 3.5 feet above the minor flood stage.

Current river gauge predictions show the river dropping out of the minor flood stage by Wednesday morning and returning to normal levels by Friday.