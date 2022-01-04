Flooding continues on East Fork White River at Seymour although the river is on its way down.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a flood warning for the river that is in effect until Wednesday. Minor flooding is happening and minor flooding is forecast.

The river was at 14.2 feet this morning, down from Monday’s crest of 15.58 feet That is just more than two feet above the minor flood stage of 12 feet.

Current river gauge predictions show the river dropping out of the minor flood stage by early Wednesday morning and returning to normal levels by Friday.