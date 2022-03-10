Flood warnings linger on several local rivers

Flood warnings remain in effect on a few area rivers after recent heavy rain. East Fork White River at Columbus has dropped below the minor flood stage, while the river at Seymour continues to run just shy of the moderate flood level.

East Fork White River at Seymour is at 16 and a half feet this morning, just below below the 17-foot moderate flood stage. The river crested at 17.2 feet Tuesday afternoon. Minor flooding is still happening. The river won’t drop below the minor flood level until early Saturday morning.

Driftwood River at Edinburgh is just inches away from dropping below the minor flooding level. This morning the river was at 11.2 feet, just above the 11-foot minor flood level. It should be dropping to normal levels any time now.

The National Weather Service reminds you not to drive onto flooded roadways. Authorities urge you to turn around and don’t drown.