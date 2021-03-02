Flood warnings continue as waters recede

Several rivers and streams in our area remain under flood warnings today after heavy rains Sunday.

Minor flooding is subsiding. Among the affected rivers are Driftwood River and East Fork White River in Seymour.

The Driftwood River at Edinburgh has dropped back below the minor flood stage as of this morning according to the stream gauge at the Hendricks Ford Bridge. The flood warning on Driftwood River remains in effect until this afternoon.

East Fork White River near Seymour came within inches of the moderate flood stage, but it has crested in the minor flood stage and is on its way back down, according to storm gauges. The river is expected to drop completely below flood stage by Thursday morning according to forecasts.

The flood warning on East Fork White River at Seymour remains in effect until Thursday evening.

You can see current river conditions here.