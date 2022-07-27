Flood warning issued for area until 1:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a flood warning for our area until 1:30 p.m. this afternoon.

The affected area includes Bartholomew, Decatur, Jackson and Jennings counties.

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

At 9:18 a.m. Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. F Between 1 and 2 inches of rain has fallen and another .5 to 1.5 inches of rain are possible.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Seymour, North Vernon, Brownstown, Vernon, Crothersville, Westport, Medora, Elizabethtown, Jonesville, Hayden, Azalia, Cortland, Country Squire Lakes, Waymansville, Grammer, Vallonia, Freetown, Butlerville, Kurtz and Pleasant View.

You should be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Turn around and don’t drown.