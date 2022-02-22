Flood warning expands to Driftwood River

The National Weather Service has added Driftwood River to local waterways expected to see minor flooding due to the heavy rains. A flood warning is in effect for the river at Edinburgh from Wednesday night to Friday afternoon.

The river is expected to crest at about 11.8 feet Thursday morning. That’s about nine inches above the minor flood stage.

The agency has also issued a flood warning for East Fork White River in Seymour through Saturday evening. Minor flooding is forecast.

The river is expected to go into the lowest flood stage tomorrow morning and to crest at about 15.5 feet by Thursday, about a foot and a half below the moderate flood stage. The river should drop back below the flood stage by Saturday morning.

A flood watch remains in effect for the rest of our area, with runoff from heavy rain causing flooding in low-lying and flood-prone locations. Up to an additional inch of rain is possible. The flood watch expires this evening.